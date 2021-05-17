State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,737 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

