Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Cap of $39.90 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00011592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $39.90 million and $15,875.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001712 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008669 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,597,086 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

