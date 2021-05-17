Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

BABA opened at $210.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.50. The company has a market capitalization of $569.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

