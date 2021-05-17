Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 10,343 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

