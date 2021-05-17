Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.