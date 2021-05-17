Stifel Nicolaus Trims Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price to C$5.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.20.

XEBEF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

