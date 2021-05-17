Stipend (SPD) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $778,038.96 and $523.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,868.22 or 1.00308256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.99 or 0.01524665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.00690470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00378785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00190269 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

