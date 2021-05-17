Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.29% of Stoneridge worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SRI stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.20 million, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.