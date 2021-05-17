Strs Ohio Buys New Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

FDMT stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. As a group, analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.