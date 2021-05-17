Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 91.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognex were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $74.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

