Strs Ohio Lowers Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,643,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in LCI Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCII stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

