Strs Ohio Makes New $107,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $82.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.