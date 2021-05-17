Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT stock opened at $229.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

