Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 2,800 BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,715,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $28,058,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

