Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Stryker by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

SYK stock opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

