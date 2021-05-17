Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000.

A number of research firms have commented on QTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

