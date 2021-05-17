Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $45.92 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

