Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $32.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

