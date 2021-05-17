Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,873 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.