Summer Infant (SUMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.78. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

