Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

