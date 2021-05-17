Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.36.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The stock has a market cap of C$42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit