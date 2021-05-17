Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.36.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The stock has a market cap of C$42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

