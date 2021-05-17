Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

SNDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. Analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

