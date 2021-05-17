Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUUIF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

SUUIF opened at $12.36 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

