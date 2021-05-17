Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.10 million-$112.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.50 on Monday. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRGA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

