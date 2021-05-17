Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is 168.33%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

