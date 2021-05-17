Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

