Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.82.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit