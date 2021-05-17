Sylo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $913,010.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $913,010.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

