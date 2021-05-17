Symbol Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $37.08 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00452517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00229657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01358407 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041810 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

