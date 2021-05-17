Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 165.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.01 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283 in the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

