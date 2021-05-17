Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Boosted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after buying an additional 73,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $166.99 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.86.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

