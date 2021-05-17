Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

