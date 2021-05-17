Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

NYSE TPR opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

