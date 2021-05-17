Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,425 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of TPR opened at $46.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

