Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.