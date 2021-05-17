Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWODF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

TWODF opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

