TCW Group Inc. Has $54.73 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $54,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $73,083,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $68,798,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.46.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $209.99 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average is $270.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

