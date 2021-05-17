TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,794 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $92,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.28 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.