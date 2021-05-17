TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,498 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $66,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

