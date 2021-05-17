TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $41,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $36,870,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.