TD Securities Boosts Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living

May 17th, 2021

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LWSCF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

