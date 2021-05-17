TD Securities Increases Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Price Target to C$15.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
AMIVF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.
