TD Securities Increases Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Price Target to C$15.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMIVF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.