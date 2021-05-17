TD Securities Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.19.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 772,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.78. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

