Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.63

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

TKAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

