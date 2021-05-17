Telos Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos’ (NASDAQ:TLS) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Telos had issued 14,968,859 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $254,470,603 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $5,771,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $11,240,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

