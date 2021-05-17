Telsey Advisory Group Raises ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $22.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDUP. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.17 on Thursday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $17,998,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $10,074,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $8,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,766,000.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.