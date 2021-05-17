TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.00443948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00229187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.88 or 0.01347383 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042193 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.