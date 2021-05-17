Terracoin (TRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $595,934.13 and $86.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,317.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.08 or 0.02412585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.00 or 0.00639456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001704 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

