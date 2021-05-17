Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Financial Analysis

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $171.02 million 25.63 $55.52 million $1.38 45.67 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 2.30 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 6 0 2.75 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 44.26% 5.20% 3.83% Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the ÂCodeÂ), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments. The Real Estate Services segment provides a range of real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Its environmental services group offers consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and site-specific solutions for projects. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

