Tesco’s (TSCDY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Tesco’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

